Jane Fonda Can't Stop Gushing About Meeting Tom Brady

Jane Fonda has undoubtedly become one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood. The "Grace and Frankie" actor truly got her start in acting in 1960 when she starred in the film, "Tall Story," per IMDb. From that point on, Fonda's career only took off. She has received two Academy Awards for her work in "Klute" and "Coming Home," and those barely scratch the surface of her ground-breaking film career. And we can't forget the iconic workout videos that sparked the at-home aerobics trend. Besides her work on set, Fonda has also become an activist behind many important causes. She has solidified herself as one of the best in her profession and some may even call her the G.O.A.T –- greatest of all time.

With such a marvelous career it's hard to believe the actor would get starstruck by anyone. However, Fonda is just like us and is aware of the incredible impact Tom Brady has had on football. Similarly, Brady is known by many as the G.O.A.T. due to his career. According to SportsSkeeda, Brady has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards. His impressive career as a quarterback has left its mark on the sport and apparently on Fonda as well.

Although it seemed unlikely the two celebrities' paths would cross, fate had other plans. This is because the two legends are set to star in the upcoming film "80 for Brady."