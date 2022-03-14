The Truth About Jane Fonda And Tom Brady's Relationship

Despite keeping us guessing about his retirement status, Tom Brady is definitely working on his post-NFL career. It's still unclear exactly when "post-NFL" will begin, as Brady changed his mind about his retirement, but there are certainly things in the works.

There was much speculation during 2022's Super Bowl LVI with people wondering whether or not Brady would, in fact, retire. In a February 1 Instagram post, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gave his answer, stating, "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," and that he would be retiring from the NFL "to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." As far as what those "other things" might be, Brady mentioned the companies he co-founded, like his Brady clothing company and his fitness company TB12, and his desire to "spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives." He also mentioned his family, wife Gisele Bundchen and his three kids, thanking them for their support, but said he would take things "day by day."

Well that announcement didn't last long — 40 days, to be exact. Brady tweeted on March 13 that he would be returning for the Buccaneers' new season despite some of the reasons Bundchen was happy for his retirement. But he's still working on some non-, or at least tangentially-related football projects, including a film with none other than Jane Fonda. So, what kind of relationship does Brady have with the beloved actor?