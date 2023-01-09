Diana Jenkins Declares Her RHOBH Fate Ahead Of Season 13

It's only been a couple of months since the dramatic Season 12 finale of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and we're already seeing monumental shakeups to "RHOBH" Season 13. First, Lisa Rinna announced that she would be leaving the show after eight seasons, according to People — the biggest cast-member exit for the franchise since Lisa Vanderpump's bombshell departure in 2019. Now Diana Jenkins, who made her "Real Housewives" debut in season 12, has made an announcement about her own future on the show.

Jenkins didn't have the most successful freshman season as a Real Housewife that we've ever seen, and soon became best known on internet fandom circles for just two things. One was her unrelenting (and at times baffling) dislike of cast-mate Sutton Stracke, and the other was her habit of frequent lip-licking. One typical tweet reads, "sending Diana Jenkins a cease and desist to stop licking her lips."

Honestly, how is one supposed to follow up on a reputation like that?