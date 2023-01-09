Kevin Hart Gets Candid On His Complicated Relationship With His Late Father

Describing his relationship with his father, Henry Witherspoon, Kevin Hart told Jay Shetty that his father's life was full of "drastic downs" and "a small amount of ups." That life included drugs, jail time, and periods of Witherspoon being absent from his children's lives. However, "at the end of the day, I'm going to love my dad for simply being my dad," Hart shared. The comedian explained, "I can easily sit here and ridicule or judge my dad for the mistakes he that he made or for his past, but that does nothing."

Rather than trying to change the past, Hart said, he and his dad focused on finding solutions and moving forward. After Weatherspoon made the decision to get clean, Hart acknowledged that his father tried to make amends by being involved with his grandchildren. "My dad's actions in trying his best to be an unbelievable grandfather made our father-son relationship that much better," Hart revealed.

It's not the first time Hart has opened up about his father, who he says was living with serious drug addictions for much of his childhood. In a 2016 interview on "The Howard Stern Show" (via People), Hart said, "heroin, coke, crack, you name it, he did it." But the actor still wouldn't change a thing. "The way I look at it now, I'm such a great father because I don't want to make the mistakes that my dad made," Hart added.