Crisis Management Expert Breaks Down Royals' Best Approach To Prince Harry Drama - Exclusive

Prince Harry's hotly anticipated memoir has already ruffled feathers before its January 10 release. Thanks to excerpts reported by various outlets, "Spare" looks to be full of shocking claims about the royal family. In one passage published by The Guardian, Harry details a reported physical altercation instigated by his brother, Prince William. William allegedly grabbed Harry and knocked him down, causing the Duke of Sussex to land on his back and crack a dog's bowl. That was hardly the only startling claim made about William in "Spare." Harry also claims that his brother (along with wife Kate Middleton) encouraged him to don his infamous 2005 Nazi outfit, which he wore to a "Native and Colonial"-themed party, per Page Six. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly "howled with laughter" after Harry tried it on for them.

Harry's father, King Charles, is another integral part of his memoir. In another excerpt shared by Us Weekly, Harry writes that Charles often joked about not being his biological father. "'Who knows if I'm even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy!,"' he claims Charles would say, accusing the king of doing so out of "sadism."

It's hardly surprising, then, that Buckingham Palace has reportedly prepared "a de-facto war room" to address every possible claim Harry might make, per Page Six. Nicki Swift spoke to crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications, and it seems the royal family needs a highly coordinated response to the coming media storm.