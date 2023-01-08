The One Reason Prince Harry Was Axed From King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, aptly titled "Spare," has completely taken over the internet. While it's not officially set to be released until January 10, various publications have released a slew of excerpts, treating the public to some pretty eye-opening revelations about the prince. For instance, Harry, Duke of Sussex revealed that he killed 25 members of the Taliban while serving as a British Army Officer, per ABC News. He also claimed that William, Prince of Wales, once physically assaulted him over Meghan Markle, per The Guardian. And while details about his military experience and familial spats seem par for the course for a memoir, Harry also ventured into some rather interesting territory.

Apparently, he finds Prince William's balding hairline "alarming" (via Town and Country Mag), while noting that William's is "more advanced" than his own. Similarly, Harry also touched on the time he experimented with "mushroom chocolates" at the house of Courtney Cox — his former crush, per Us Weekly. Naturally, the internet's reaction to Harry's memoir has ranged from confusion to endearment. They've also taken advantage of his openness by attributing (sometimes hilarious) false quotes to him on Twitter (via Huff Post).

One group who isn't pleased with Harry is the Royal Family, per Entertainment Tonight. As alleged in Harry's memoir, the rift influenced his father, King Charles, to keep Meghan Markle from Queen Elizabeth II prior to the queen's death, per Yahoo. Now, it appears that Harry (and Meghan) may also miss out on the coronation.