The One Reason Prince Harry Was Axed From King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, aptly titled "Spare," has completely taken over the internet. While it's not officially set to be released until January 10, various publications have released a slew of excerpts, treating the public to some pretty eye-opening revelations about the prince. For instance, Harry, Duke of Sussex revealed that he killed 25 members of the Taliban while serving as a British Army Officer, per ABC News. He also claimed that William, Prince of Wales, once physically assaulted him over Meghan Markle, per The Guardian. And while details about his military experience and familial spats seem par for the course for a memoir, Harry also ventured into some rather interesting territory.
Apparently, he finds Prince William's balding hairline "alarming" (via Town and Country Mag), while noting that William's is "more advanced" than his own. Similarly, Harry also touched on the time he experimented with "mushroom chocolates" at the house of Courtney Cox — his former crush, per Us Weekly. Naturally, the internet's reaction to Harry's memoir has ranged from confusion to endearment. They've also taken advantage of his openness by attributing (sometimes hilarious) false quotes to him on Twitter (via Huff Post).
One group who isn't pleased with Harry is the Royal Family, per Entertainment Tonight. As alleged in Harry's memoir, the rift influenced his father, King Charles, to keep Meghan Markle from Queen Elizabeth II prior to the queen's death, per Yahoo. Now, it appears that Harry (and Meghan) may also miss out on the coronation.
Prince Harry's memoir may be ruffling a few feathers
King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Charles' coronation is set for May 6, 2023, according to BBC. As the publication notes, the ceremony is basically a formality, as he'll remain as King with or without it. However, the event could be a chance for the Royal Family to score some positive press after a barrage of negative press. With that said, it appears that Prince Harry and, naturally, Meghan Markle won't have an active role in the formal event.
"As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service," shared a source with The Sunday Times. "Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends." As noted by The New York Post, should Harry decide to show up for his father's big day, he'll just be like any other guest.
At this time, the royal family hasn't directly commented on Harry's claims. However, if history is any indication, we'll definitely hear their version of events soon enough.