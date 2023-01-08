The Royals Reportedly Took Drastic Action Over Prince Harry's Memoir

The Megxit fallout rages on as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continue to drop truth bombs. In July 2021, Harry released a statement about a memoir he planned to release — and the news had royals shaking in their trousers and tiaras. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become," Harry announced (per People). He said that he hoped his story would "show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" and vowed that the book would be "accurate and wholly truthful."

Royal author Christopher Anderson claimed that King Charles III was terrified of what embarrassing secrets the memoir could reveal that Harry hadn't already told the whole world in his and Meghan's Oprah interview and their Netflix docu-series. "This is going to be another series of grenades that they're tossing into the palace. [The royal family] are terrified," Anderson told ET, adding that the king felt "betrayed" by his son's latest tell-all.

Page Six reports "The Firm" have been thinking of "every possible story" that could be included, such as when Harry duked it out with William, the Prince of Wales, over Meghan and ended up KO'd on top of a dog bowl. Sadly, they're still waiting on tenterhooks as the book's release date was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, that hasn't stopped the royals from reportedly taking drastic action over Prince Harry's memoir.