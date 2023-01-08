The Royals Reportedly Took Drastic Action Over Prince Harry's Memoir
The Megxit fallout rages on as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continue to drop truth bombs. In July 2021, Harry released a statement about a memoir he planned to release — and the news had royals shaking in their trousers and tiaras. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become," Harry announced (per People). He said that he hoped his story would "show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" and vowed that the book would be "accurate and wholly truthful."
Royal author Christopher Anderson claimed that King Charles III was terrified of what embarrassing secrets the memoir could reveal that Harry hadn't already told the whole world in his and Meghan's Oprah interview and their Netflix docu-series. "This is going to be another series of grenades that they're tossing into the palace. [The royal family] are terrified," Anderson told ET, adding that the king felt "betrayed" by his son's latest tell-all.
Page Six reports "The Firm" have been thinking of "every possible story" that could be included, such as when Harry duked it out with William, the Prince of Wales, over Meghan and ended up KO'd on top of a dog bowl. Sadly, they're still waiting on tenterhooks as the book's release date was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, that hasn't stopped the royals from reportedly taking drastic action over Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry's memoir has the royal family preparing to go to war
After the news that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was releasing a tell-all memoir, the royals immediately went into damage control mode, something they're now well-versed in thanks to Prince Andrew's sweat-free BBC interview. Never ones to do things in moderation, Page Six reports "The Firm" and senior staff created "a de-facto war room" to battle the inevitable fallout caused by Harry's loose lips. And, it's not just the book that they're plotting a defense strategy for, there's also Harry's sit down with Anderson Cooper and interview with "Good Morning America" to deal with.
The Guardian snagged an advance copy of the memoir. They published a passage about the knockdown drag-out fight between Harry and William, the Prince of Wales. Harry claims his brother whipped himself up into a frenzy, "then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."
Meanwhile, publication day is fast approaching. Following a number of delays, "Spare" is finally going to be released on January 10. The New York Times reports that Harry's already creating some serious memoir-reading thirst with a series of advance video clips from promo interviews. In the teasers, Harry spills all the tea on what caused his terse family relationship. Grab the popcorn, folks.