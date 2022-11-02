Royal Author Claims King Charles Is Terrified Ahead Of Prince Harry's Memoir

As the so-called "spare" heir, Prince Harry grew up with far fewer royal responsibilities than his brother, William, Prince of Wales. He had more time to get into a lot more trouble. From his teenage years until he met Meghan Markle, Harry had a reputation as a big-time partier. Things changed when he met Meghan, though. When Meghan and Harry were introduced, they were both in their thirties, had a few serious relationships under their belts, and were ready to settle down.

What began as a seemingly perfect love story turned into a mess when Harry and Meghan decided to step away from the royal family in 2020. The British press turned on the couple after the wedding. Hundreds of stories about Meghan allegedly making Kate Middleton cry before the ceremony turned out to be untrue. After months of bad press, Meghan and Harry decided to leave the UK and start over in California as non-working royals. This meant they could no longer be bankrolled by the crown and would have to earn their own income. They quickly signed deals with Netflix and Spotify worth millions each.

For his part, Harry sold a book –- reportedly for millions about his life as a role. The memoir/tell-all, aptly named "Spare," is due early next year, and rumor has it that members of the royal family are positively dreading its release.