Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Other Celebs Ordered To Evacuate Homes After Severe Rainstorms

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weather a media storm, a torrential downpour threatens their Montecito mansion. It's been an explosive start to the year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to say the least. Following the release of their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" in 2022, the two have continued to stir up controversy with the release of Harry's new memoir "Spare," which finally hit bookshelves on January 10. The book dives deep into Harry's life as a senior royal, detailing shocking revelations about Britain's royal family, including his rift with brother Prince William that led to a physical fight — and that one time the Duke of Cambridge, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, urged him to wear his infamous Nazi outfit to a Halloween party. The controversial book also details Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as "senior" royals and work to become financially independent.

In a statement announcing his plans to release "Spare," Harry said he wanted to tell his story to show people "that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" (via People). "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he also stated, adding that the bombshell memoir — which has reportedly ruffled some feathers within the Royal family and drawn mixed reactions from royal fans — will be "accurate and wholly truthful." Now, in addition to all the drama surrounding Harry's book, he and Meghan are being forced to evacuate their home amid unprecedented rainfall and flooding in California.