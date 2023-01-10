Lauren Conrad's Long-Running Lifestyle Blog Reaches An End
It's the end of an era for one of Lauren Conrad's many jobs. Fans of the original iteration of MTV's "The Hills" will likely remember that Conrad (aka L.C.) has been a keen blogger pretty much ever since she left the series behind and, although she called time on inviting the cameras in on her life, she would often share personal and professional tidbits with fans via LaurenConrad.com.
Just like Conrad's life, the blog changed a lot over the years, with her sharing more and more lifestyle, fashion, and makeup updates, as well as more mommy centric posts like what to put in a school lunchbox. We really have seen the former reality star grow up in front of our eyes since the days of that iconic black mascara tear, as Conrad is now a mom of two, welcoming her first son, Liam, in 2017 and her second son, Charlie, in 2019, both with her husband, William Tell.
But while her blog is usually full of optimism and fun ideas, Heidi Montag's former frenemy had a different item on the agenda when she welcomed fans back to her blog in early 2023; a sad goodbye.
Lauren Conrad closed her blog to spend more time with her family
All good things must come to an end, and Lauren Conrad confirmed that was the case for her LaurenConrad.com blog on January 9. The star took to the website's editorial section for the final time, telling readers, "I decided to start a lifestyle site to share my love of cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and décor. This website has been a very special place to me. I've shared so many milestones, interests, and projects over the years and I've listened to your feedback and taken it to heart." However, she explained she decided to call time on the blog she'd kept updated since 2011 because she wanted to spend more time with her husband and kids, while also focusing on her career as a designer. "It's been a tough decision and a long time coming," she wrote. While fans will no doubt be sad to see L.C.'s blog is no more, just remember, the rest is still unwritten...
The decision came just under a year after Conrad opened up about balancing her work life and private life to E! News. "I've learned to recognize when my plate is full and that it's not productive to keep piling on," she said March 2022. "So in order for me to have a good balance and not be too stressed out and have enough time to be with my family, I only take opportunities now that I'm really excited about."