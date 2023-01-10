Lauren Conrad's Long-Running Lifestyle Blog Reaches An End

It's the end of an era for one of Lauren Conrad's many jobs. Fans of the original iteration of MTV's "The Hills" will likely remember that Conrad (aka L.C.) has been a keen blogger pretty much ever since she left the series behind and, although she called time on inviting the cameras in on her life, she would often share personal and professional tidbits with fans via LaurenConrad.com.

Just like Conrad's life, the blog changed a lot over the years, with her sharing more and more lifestyle, fashion, and makeup updates, as well as more mommy centric posts like what to put in a school lunchbox. We really have seen the former reality star grow up in front of our eyes since the days of that iconic black mascara tear, as Conrad is now a mom of two, welcoming her first son, Liam, in 2017 and her second son, Charlie, in 2019, both with her husband, William Tell.

But while her blog is usually full of optimism and fun ideas, Heidi Montag's former frenemy had a different item on the agenda when she welcomed fans back to her blog in early 2023; a sad goodbye.