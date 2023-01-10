Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is The Thirstiest Former Real Housewife - Exclusive Survey

In the words of Jill Zarin à la the iconic "Scary Island" episode, "Suhhhhpriiiseeee!" She is NOT the thirstiest former Housewife after all... at least not according to our calculations.

In a survey completed by 587 Bravo fans and stans, Nicki Swift found that 196 of the participants (or 33.39%) believed OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson to be the thirstiest of all former "Real Housewives." As you may recall, Gunvalson first burst onto the Bravo scene during the Season 1 premiere of the inaugural "Real Housewives of Orange County" franchise and quickly solidified herself as a mainstay on the cast. Alas, that would all come crashing down in Season 14 when Gunvalson was demoted to a "friend of" role — a decision Gunvalson was certainly not pleased with. Per OK!, Gunvalson pitched quite the fit during the Season 14 reunion. "The fact that they're in one or two acts already and now they're gonna throw me in like I'm thirsty. I feel like I'm with the bottom feeders. I feel like I'm with the catfish!" Gunvalson shrieked backstage at the reunion about her new place on the Housewives totem pole. Yikes. Let's just hope they didn't send a family van to take her home. (Never forget.)

As for the rest of the survey results, former Beverly Hills Housewife Camille Grammer came in second with 23.68% of the votes, Caroline Manzo in third with 18.91%, Jill Zarin in fourth with 14.82%, and finally Dorinda Medley with 9.20%. And there ya have it, folks!