Bre Tiesi Claps Back At Critic Of Her Unconventional Relationship With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has had 12 children with six different women, per Page Six. He's had two with Mariah Carey, three with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, two with Alyssa Scott — although one died due to a brain tumor, one with Bre Tiesi, and one with LaNisha Cole. The amount of children the former "America's Got Talent" host has had earned him a joke on "Saturday Night Live"'s Weekend Update segment.

One might expect drama to stir up with Cannon's children split across six mothers, but that seems to be far from the truth. "The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," a source told ET. The insider added that although they usually "stick to their own families," they all have a good relationship with Cannon.

And the rapper seems to be invested in being a good father to his children. "I love my children," he told Men's Health in June 2022. "I love the people that I'm involved with." He mentioned that his job allows him to set his own schedule, so he can balance work life and personal life. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff," he added. And for one, Bre Tiesi is in total support of Cannon's way of parenting.