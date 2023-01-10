Bre Tiesi Claps Back At Critic Of Her Unconventional Relationship With Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon has had 12 children with six different women, per Page Six. He's had two with Mariah Carey, three with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, two with Alyssa Scott — although one died due to a brain tumor, one with Bre Tiesi, and one with LaNisha Cole. The amount of children the former "America's Got Talent" host has had earned him a joke on "Saturday Night Live"'s Weekend Update segment.
One might expect drama to stir up with Cannon's children split across six mothers, but that seems to be far from the truth. "The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," a source told ET. The insider added that although they usually "stick to their own families," they all have a good relationship with Cannon.
And the rapper seems to be invested in being a good father to his children. "I love my children," he told Men's Health in June 2022. "I love the people that I'm involved with." He mentioned that his job allows him to set his own schedule, so he can balance work life and personal life. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff," he added. And for one, Bre Tiesi is in total support of Cannon's way of parenting.
Bre Tiesi praises Nick Cannon's active role as a father
In June 2022, Bre Tiesi gave birth to Nick Cannon's eighth child, Legendary Love. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," the future "Selling Sunset" star said in her Instagram caption, adding that she had a "natural unmedicated" birth at home. "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you."
And now, the podcast host is defending her relationship with the rapper. "Y'all need help contract pregnancy," she said in her Instagram Stories (via Newsweek) after a fan described Nick Cannon's baby boom as a "cult." She then went on to defend the television show host, saying that she loves him and appreciates the active role he takes as a father. "Make up whatever u want to process and justify the unconventional relationship we ain't bothered," she added.
This isn't the first time Tiesi has defended her unconventional relationship with Cannon. "Some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things," she told E! News' Daily Pop. "[Cannon and I still] have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive." She added that she's been in an "on-and-off" relationship with the rapper for years, mentioning that she loves his personality and the way he treats her.