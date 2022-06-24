Bre Tiesi Completely Brushes Off The Haters Amid Nick Cannon's Baby Drama

Bre Tiesi got candid about all the speculation about her and Nick Cannon's relationship during a June interview with Entertainment Tonight. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?'" she hit back when asked what she thought about being plastered across gossip columns. "For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years," she added.

Of course, this isn't the first time Cannon has welcomed a child and speculation has been rife about if he's in a monogamous relationship with Tiesi or any the other mothers of his children. Cannon shares twins with Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with Brittany Bell, twins with Abby De La Rosa, and welcomed a son with Alyssa Scott, who passed away in December.

As he awaits the birth of his and Tiesi's baby, rumors have swirled that Cannon may actually have more than one child getting ready to be born. Speaking to Angela Yee on "Lip Service" in June, Cannon teased, "Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way." TMZ then claimed De La Rosa was expecting her and Cannon's second child together, but neither have confirmed the report.