Twitter Can't Get Over Nick Saban's Reaction To David Pollack's Apparent Alabama Shade

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has made a name for himself as one of the top coaches in college football, mostly thanks to his success in Tuscaloosa and his career in general. According to Roll Tide, Saban has been with the school for 16 years, and he's won seven National Championships in total. It's worth noting that six of those came at Alabama and one when Saban coached at LSU. The star coach has also compiled a winning percentage of .880 at the school, which is just as impressive as the hardware. Saban is basically royalty in college football, and if you pay attention to the sport, you've heard his name a lot.

Most of the time, Alabama Crimson Tide's coach is on the field during the college National Championship game. Occasionally, though, his team gets knocked out of the equation before making it to the biggest game in college football. When that happens, Saban will sometimes take part in the game as a broadcast team member instead. That was the case for the TCU versus Georgia 2023 college football championship, which ultimately saw Georgia (who was led by quarterback Stetson Bennett) win with flying colors, beating TCU by a score of 65 to 7, via ESPN.

Undoubtedly, the significant score difference was a big topic of conversation on social media. However, even though Saban was not part of the game itself, he still managed to generate plenty of buzz for a moment that happened in the broadcast booth.