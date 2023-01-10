Twitter Can't Get Over Nick Saban's Reaction To David Pollack's Apparent Alabama Shade
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has made a name for himself as one of the top coaches in college football, mostly thanks to his success in Tuscaloosa and his career in general. According to Roll Tide, Saban has been with the school for 16 years, and he's won seven National Championships in total. It's worth noting that six of those came at Alabama and one when Saban coached at LSU. The star coach has also compiled a winning percentage of .880 at the school, which is just as impressive as the hardware. Saban is basically royalty in college football, and if you pay attention to the sport, you've heard his name a lot.
Most of the time, Alabama Crimson Tide's coach is on the field during the college National Championship game. Occasionally, though, his team gets knocked out of the equation before making it to the biggest game in college football. When that happens, Saban will sometimes take part in the game as a broadcast team member instead. That was the case for the TCU versus Georgia 2023 college football championship, which ultimately saw Georgia (who was led by quarterback Stetson Bennett) win with flying colors, beating TCU by a score of 65 to 7, via ESPN.
Undoubtedly, the significant score difference was a big topic of conversation on social media. However, even though Saban was not part of the game itself, he still managed to generate plenty of buzz for a moment that happened in the broadcast booth.
Nick Saban gets awkward when David Pollack mentions Georgia as a college football powerhouse
Nick Saban must be absolutely gutted hearing David Pollack saying this to his face😂— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/dEH60wHDZo
Nick Saban just can't keep his name out of the press — even when his team isn't playing. PFF College shared a short video clip of Saban sitting next to broadcaster David Pollack in the pre-game broadcast, who gushed over the Georgia football program. "Georgia, obviously, we've seen from the past couple seasons now, really, they've taken hold of college football," Pollack said on-air. "Unbelievable job. This is a young football team." The video captured Saban awkwardly nodding his head and looking down after Pollack's statement.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter had an absolute field day with the whole thing, and many fans commented on the PFF College video. "What's the over/under on how many times Saban plays that clip to his team next year?" one person asked. "Saban about to go on a war path next season," another person commented on the video. Another fan seemed to agree with Pollack. "I'm sure Nick Saban had already prepared himself to hear statements like this. Saban knows that next year both @AlabamaFTBL and @GeorgiaFootball will be breaking in new QBs, so that will make next season a coaching challenge for both programs," they wrote.
Saban is no stranger to the world of broadcast, and he even has his own show titled "The Nick Saban Show," per Tide1009. The only difference? Saban's show is all about Bama, and he's probably not used to discussing other successful programs, because, in his world, he bleeds Alabama crimson.