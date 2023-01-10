Beyonce And Britney Spears Reportedly Won't Be Teaming Up Anytime Soon

On November 12, 2021, Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, per NBC News. The "...Baby One More Time" singer took to social media to express her excitement as she started a new chapter of life. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy!!!" she tweeted moments after the court ruled her freedom. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen????"

Spears then began to adventure out a little bit, sharing a visit to the club with her assistant in July 2022. "This is my first time at a bar, first time," the singer said in a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). "I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated." She captioned her videos: "So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail. I'm so grateful y'all."

Since being freed, Spears has also started to pick up her music career again. She collaborated with Elton John, creating a remix of his hit song "Tiny Dancer" called "Hold Me Closer." The "Rocket Man" singer told The Guardian that he had been following Spears' story from conservatorship to freedom, and felt that this was the perfect project to kickstart her singing career again. But it seems that collaborations with Spears haven't worked out with other pop stars in the industry.