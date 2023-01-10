Gwen Stefani's Latest Interview Draws Attention After Claiming To Be "Japanese"

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to controversy. "The Sweet Escape" singer has a long history of questionable career choices that many have deemed as cultural appropriation. According to Page Six, Stefani is of Italian-American and Irish-American descent. However, she was born and raised in California. Still, the artist made "fashion choices" that have appropriated various cultures.

In the 90s, Stefani had frequently worn a bindi. The bindi originated from India and has various meanings including, the "third eye" and marriage, per Hindu American. It has become a significant part of South Asian culture, so when Stefani wore a bindi, many called it inappropriate. Stefani sat down with Vogue to talk about her fashion choices, including wearing a bindi. She said, "I was just so unbelievably fascinated with Indian culture." The musician only continued appropriating cultures throughout the '90s, including South African culture, per Femestella. Stefani wore her hair in Bantu knots and cornrows, which caused major backlash.

Stefani also caused controversy for the 2005 "Luxurious" music video. The singer was copying the "Chola" culture that is credited to Latin Americans. Many believed the video was inappropriate as she surrounded herself with Mexican-Americans and wore clothing attributed to the Catholic religion. One of the No Doubt singer's biggest accusations of cultural appropriation came when she released her Harajuku Lovers collection in 2004, per Page Six. While many may have forgotten about the collection, her latest interview is rehashing the choice to appropriate the culture.