Twitter Is Buzzing Over Coachella's 2023 Lineup

It's almost that magical time of the year when thousands of music lovers, dressed in their desert finest, overtake the Coachella Valley to hear some of their favorite artists perform. Not just music — from celebrities to fashion, tech, and more, Coachella has become one of the most influential music festivals in the world. Every year fans hope and wish that their favorite artists will be on the lineup.

The 2023 lineup has been highly speculated. One of the acts that were already confirmed was Frank Ocean. In 2021, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that Frank Ocean would be one of the three headliners at the 2023 Coachella, per Los Angeles Times. The outlet shared that Tollett decided to share the headliner as far as advance as he did because "fans deserve reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half." Still, that left two headlining spots open, and the music festival and the creators behind it decided to keep it close to their chest...until now.

Coachella dropped the lineup and made the exciting news that in addition to Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and Blackpink would be the other two headliners. Both Bad Bunny and Blackpink have performed at the festival in years past, but this marks the first time both acts will be headlining. It turns out, the headliners are making history for headlining the festival.