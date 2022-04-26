Paris Hilton's Behavior At Coachella Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Despite the many controversies that preceded it, Coachella 2022 is finally over and done with.
It seemed the festival was fairly uneventful, with many people, including attendees, saying that it had been nothing but an event for influencers to do their work. "There's zero coachella fomo this year bc it's mainly an influencer work event created to farm content," Tiktoker Naomi Mahdesian wrote in a viral video. "Coachella looks like the most boring festival ever just influencers competing to be best dressed," tweeted a fan, with another user echoing the same sentiment, "the coachella crowd being dead n boring sounds about right since it's 90% locals n influencers trying to get pics n vids."
While many claimed that this year's festivities in the California desert had been painfully uninteresting, there were some viral moments involving celebrities that were still worth noting. To name a few, Billie Eilish hilariously face-planted while performing her headline set, while attendee Timothée Chalamet canoodled with a new lover in sneaky fan footage. Paris Hilton also proved once again she is "sliving" her best life.
Paris Hilton's bodyguard chased her at Coachella
Paris Hilton is known for originating quite a number of slang terms and catchphrases that eventually make their way into mainstream lingo, including the ever-popular, "That's hot!" More recently, she's trying to make "sliving" happen, which, according to what the heiress said in episode of "Hot Ones," is a combination of "slaying and living your best life."
And "sliving" was apparently what Hilton did at Coachella, as captured by fellow festival-goers. In a hilarious video that went viral on TikTok, the socialite was spotted running and dancing around the festival lawn, with her bodyguard clearly having a hard time keeping up with her. "The way Paris Hilton's bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away," one fan wrote. "I keep forgetting she is 41 years old. She's always going to be happy she made the most of it!" one user commented. "Sa-na-sa-ing her way through life," joked another.
According to Hilton herself, she's simply having fun. After the clip went viral, she responded to the silly clip in a duet TikTok video, explaining that she was merely "sliving" at the time. "#Sliving is my cardio," she wrote. "It's a workout keeping up with the Queen Sliv." Perhaps we all ought to try sliving now!