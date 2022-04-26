Paris Hilton's Behavior At Coachella Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Despite the many controversies that preceded it, Coachella 2022 is finally over and done with.

It seemed the festival was fairly uneventful, with many people, including attendees, saying that it had been nothing but an event for influencers to do their work. "There's zero coachella fomo this year bc it's mainly an influencer work event created to farm content," Tiktoker Naomi Mahdesian wrote in a viral video. "Coachella looks like the most boring festival ever just influencers competing to be best dressed," tweeted a fan, with another user echoing the same sentiment, "the coachella crowd being dead n boring sounds about right since it's 90% locals n influencers trying to get pics n vids."

While many claimed that this year's festivities in the California desert had been painfully uninteresting, there were some viral moments involving celebrities that were still worth noting. To name a few, Billie Eilish hilariously face-planted while performing her headline set, while attendee Timothée Chalamet canoodled with a new lover in sneaky fan footage. Paris Hilton also proved once again she is "sliving" her best life.