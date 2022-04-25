Billie Eilish Suffers An Embarrassing Mishap While On Stage At Coachella

For "Bad Guy" singer Billie Eilish, it's been a long road to Coachella.

Before she took over the stage in Indio, California, she stopped a show on her "Happier Than Ever" tour on February 5 because she noticed a fan couldn't breathe. In a fan video posted to Instagram, viewers see Eilish ask her team for an inhaler, announcing to the crowd, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going." Kanye "Ye" West took that as a dig at his friend, Travis Scott, who infamously didn't stop performing during a crowd surge at his Astroworld festival in November 2021, resulting in 10 deaths, per The Guardian. Even though Eilish never mentioned Scott, Ye, who was set to headline Coachella alongside Eilish, took the young singer to task in a now-deleted Instagram post. "PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," he wrote in part, adding, "YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM." It's worth noting that Scott was originally slated to headline Coachella as well, but was removed by the festival organizers in the fallout of the Astroworld tragedy, per Billboard.

Eilish did not apologize, and Ye withdrew from headlining Coachella, but that hasn't stopped the "Therefore I Am" singer from still making waves on the Coachella stage. Except on April 23, those waves made her fall flat on her face in front of the entire audience.