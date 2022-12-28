The Rumored 2023 Coachella Lineup Has Fans Buzzing About Travis Scott's Potential Comeback
Unless you've been living under a music-proof rock, you'll probably already know that Coachella is kind of a big deal. The massive music festival (formally known as The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival if you wanna get a little fancy) first took place all the way back in 1999, and has been lighting up the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert in the iteration we know it as today since 2001. The three-day weekend event has had some of the biggest stars in the whole world grace its stage since then, with one of the most notorious having to be Beyoncé's iconic set (dubbed Beychella, remember?) in 2018, with the star filming the months long process before hitting the stage for the Netflix documentary "Homecoming."
She's hardly the only huge name to pop up in the desert, though. After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Coachella came back with a major bang in April when Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd headlined the festival — now THAT really is a comeback!
But the sights and sounds of April's festival are now well and truly gone, so everyone's setting their sights on the big stars who could headline the festival in 2023 — and there's a huge rumored name that has everybody talking.
Is Travis Scott headlining Coachella 2023?
Get ready Coachella fans, because you could be treated to a performance from Travis Scott at Coachella 2023. The rapper is the big name on everyone's lips to headline the 2023 festival alongside Frank Ocean, who was previously announced to be headlining after losing out on his scheduled slot back in 2020 because of the festival's COVID-19 cancelation. Hits Daily Double listed Scott as one of the names supposedly being considered, alongside the likes of BLACKPINK, blink-182, Drake, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Super Bowl 2023 headliner Rihanna.
If Scott does take to the stage, it would mark quite the turnaround for the rapper. Variety reported that he was actually removed from the list of performers for Coachella 2022 in the wake of the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld festival in November 2021. While Scott performed, 10 people in the audience died after the crowd surged forwards. The deaths were ruled accidental, per The Guardian, while another 300 people attending the show were treated for injuries.
Naturally, the rumor of Scott's potential return sparked mixed responses. While some made it clear on Twitter they didn't want to see the rapper at Coachella after the Astroworld tragedy, others supported his possible appearance. "The way the stages are set up, [there is] simply no way a repeat of the horrible events from [Astroworld] can happen at Coachella," one person tweeted. "I would love to see Travis Scott get back on stage at Coachella!"