The Rumored 2023 Coachella Lineup Has Fans Buzzing About Travis Scott's Potential Comeback

Unless you've been living under a music-proof rock, you'll probably already know that Coachella is kind of a big deal. The massive music festival (formally known as The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival if you wanna get a little fancy) first took place all the way back in 1999, and has been lighting up the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert in the iteration we know it as today since 2001. The three-day weekend event has had some of the biggest stars in the whole world grace its stage since then, with one of the most notorious having to be Beyoncé's iconic set (dubbed Beychella, remember?) in 2018, with the star filming the months long process before hitting the stage for the Netflix documentary "Homecoming."

She's hardly the only huge name to pop up in the desert, though. After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Coachella came back with a major bang in April when Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd headlined the festival — now THAT really is a comeback!

But the sights and sounds of April's festival are now well and truly gone, so everyone's setting their sights on the big stars who could headline the festival in 2023 — and there's a huge rumored name that has everybody talking.