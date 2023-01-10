Angela Bassett's 2023 Golden Globes Tribute To Chadwick Boseman Reignites Fan Anger Over Son's Death Spoof

Angela Bassett just made history at the Golden Globes. Taking home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," she's the first actor to clinch a Golden Globe for their role in a Marvel film.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett took a trip down memory lane, back to the first time she received a Golden Globe in 1994 for "What's Love Got to Do with It." But what really touched people's hearts was her tribute to her co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman," Bassett said on stage, highlighting that upholding his memory is an integral part of the "Black Panther" cast's lives. She went on to say, "We have joy in knowing that, well, with this historic 'Black Panther' series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to."

"He was just a source of great inspiration for all of us, and when he was not there in the physical, he most definitely was there in the spiritual," the actor added. "He was with us, every single day." While Bassett's speech sure did tug everyone's heartstrings, Twitter can't help but be reminded of her son, Slater Vance's recent distasteful TikTok prank.