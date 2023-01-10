Angela Bassett's 2023 Golden Globes Tribute To Chadwick Boseman Reignites Fan Anger Over Son's Death Spoof
Angela Bassett just made history at the Golden Globes. Taking home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," she's the first actor to clinch a Golden Globe for their role in a Marvel film.
In her acceptance speech, Bassett took a trip down memory lane, back to the first time she received a Golden Globe in 1994 for "What's Love Got to Do with It." But what really touched people's hearts was her tribute to her co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman," Bassett said on stage, highlighting that upholding his memory is an integral part of the "Black Panther" cast's lives. She went on to say, "We have joy in knowing that, well, with this historic 'Black Panther' series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to."
"He was just a source of great inspiration for all of us, and when he was not there in the physical, he most definitely was there in the spiritual," the actor added. "He was with us, every single day." While Bassett's speech sure did tug everyone's heartstrings, Twitter can't help but be reminded of her son, Slater Vance's recent distasteful TikTok prank.
Twitter still can't get over Slate Vance's TikTok prank
The "Black Panther" cast has been very open that Chadwick Boseman's death left a hole in their hearts, but that didn't stop Angela Bassett's son from making light of the loss. In a since-deleted TikTok video, the 16-year-old took part in the viral celebrity death hoax trend by tricking his parents into thinking that another one of Bassett's "Black Panther" co-stars had died. He asked if they had heard of Michael B. Jordan's passing, eliciting an emotional reaction from Bassett.
Since Bassett mentioned her family in her speech, fans can't help but bring up her son's behavior. "angela bassett's son got told to stay at home huh?" one fan tweeted. "Y'all think Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance let their son off punishment tonight to watch the Golden Globes?" questioned another. Meanwhile, some gave her a pass, saying how much she deserved the trophy. "angela bassett needed this after all she's been through with that son of hers," a fan wrote.
Vance has since apologized for participating in the trend, saying that what he did was "completely disrespectful," per CNN. "I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan's entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine." Meanwhile, Bassett told Entertainment Tonight that it was a "teachable lesson" for Vance. "We all make mistakes, own up to them, take responsibility. and then hold your head up and move forward," she noted.