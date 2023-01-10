Jerrod Carmichael's Crack About Rihanna At The 2023 Golden Globes Has Fans Saying The Same Thing
Jerrod Carmichael sure knew how to stir things up upon the Golden Globes' return in 2023. The host of January 10's ceremony, Carmichael immediately took to task the reason for the awards' absence from broadcast TV last year. "I'm here 'cause I'm Black," the comedian quipped dryly, continuing to explain, "This show... the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won't say were a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."
A candid Golden Globes monologue even by Ricky Gervais standards, Carmichael stunned the celeb-studded crowd but won over many viewers at home. One Twitter user hailed him for being "hilarious and merciless," while another praised, "I love Jerrod Carmichael for making this as uncomfortable as it absolutely should be." The first Black host in Globes history, Carmichael also joked that he was now "the Black face of the embattled White organization."
However, not all of Carmichael's jokes sat so well with those watching from home. When the host turned his attention to Rihanna, one of the night's nominees for Best Song, many had plenty to say about his quip to the "Lift Me Up" singer.
Fans disagree that Rihanna should delay her next album any longer
Even Jerrod Carmichael knew he was crossing a possible line here. During the 80th Golden Globes, the evening's divisive host took a moment to address Rihanna, nominated that night for "Wakanda Forever"'s theme song, "Lift Me Up." Ribbing the singer about her long-awaited ninth studio album, Carmichael admitted his next take might be controversial before telling the songstress, "Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album girl."
Twitter lit up instantly with fans protesting Carmichael's statement. "Rihanna, don't let this fool on that stage have a bad influence on you! You have already taken all your time, now we need the album," journalist Chris Gardner wrote. Another Navy member tweeted defiantly, "Ok he doesn't speak for all of us about #rihanna dropping her album."
As for Rihanna, the singer took the joke about her music in stride. Smiling back at Carmichael, the mom-of-one proved she's still bejeweled in a shoulder-less black velvet gown with big, ruffly sleeves and Cartier diamonds, per People. Her date, boyfriend, and father to her baby, A$AP Rocky, looked dapper himself in a sleek black tux.