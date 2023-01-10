Jerrod Carmichael's Crack About Rihanna At The 2023 Golden Globes Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Jerrod Carmichael sure knew how to stir things up upon the Golden Globes' return in 2023. The host of January 10's ceremony, Carmichael immediately took to task the reason for the awards' absence from broadcast TV last year. "I'm here 'cause I'm Black," the comedian quipped dryly, continuing to explain, "This show... the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won't say were a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

A candid Golden Globes monologue even by Ricky Gervais standards, Carmichael stunned the celeb-studded crowd but won over many viewers at home. One Twitter user hailed him for being "hilarious and merciless," while another praised, "I love Jerrod Carmichael for making this as uncomfortable as it absolutely should be." The first Black host in Globes history, Carmichael also joked that he was now "the Black face of the embattled White organization."

However, not all of Carmichael's jokes sat so well with those watching from home. When the host turned his attention to Rihanna, one of the night's nominees for Best Song, many had plenty to say about his quip to the "Lift Me Up" singer.