The Scary Reason Kevin Costner Had To Skip The 2023 Golden Globes

Unprecedented flooding has wreaked havoc on parts of California recently, and Kevin Costner's home was no exception, which is why he was unable to attend the 2023 Golden Globes.

To explain his absence, Costner hopped on Twitter with a video announcement. "Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be there," he said of himself and his wife Christine Baumgarter. Costner further explained that this was the second time in the last five years that the freeway near his home flooded out, which left his family unable to get home the night before. Despite his disappointment at missing the Globes, he explained Baumgarter "went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons" to celebrate the night at home. "So we're gonna [watch] the television and see what happens," he said.

Although Costner could not be there, his "Yellowstone" co-stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty represented the series at the award show, per Wide Open Country. At the end of his video, Costner stated, "I hope we're invited back."