The Scary Reason Kevin Costner Had To Skip The 2023 Golden Globes
One of the many stops during awards season is the Golden Globes, which celebrates both television and films. For the first time since it premiered, the well-loved series "Yellowstone" received its first round of Golden Globes nominations for the 2023 award show. Those nominations included one for Kevin Costner for his role as John Dutton in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series category, per Taste of Country. Costner has already earned two Golden Globes for his part in "Hatfields & McCoys" in 2013, as well as Best Director for "Dances with Wolves" in 1991, per Wide Open Country.
Still, his nomination for "Yellowstone" put Costner against some other big-time folks, including Bob Odenkirk, Jeff Bridges, Adam Scott, and Diego Luna. Costner ended up winning the award but was unable to attend the ceremony to accept his award in person (via TVLine). While other winners throughout the show also had missed the presentation, Costner's reason for missing the Golden Globes was uniquely frightening.
A flood got between Kevin Costner and the Golden Globes
Unprecedented flooding has wreaked havoc on parts of California recently, and Kevin Costner's home was no exception, which is why he was unable to attend the 2023 Golden Globes.
To explain his absence, Costner hopped on Twitter with a video announcement. "Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be there," he said of himself and his wife Christine Baumgarter. Costner further explained that this was the second time in the last five years that the freeway near his home flooded out, which left his family unable to get home the night before. Despite his disappointment at missing the Globes, he explained Baumgarter "went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons" to celebrate the night at home. "So we're gonna [watch] the television and see what happens," he said.
Although Costner could not be there, his "Yellowstone" co-stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty represented the series at the award show, per Wide Open Country. At the end of his video, Costner stated, "I hope we're invited back."