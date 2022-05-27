Kevin Costner's Tribute To Ray Liotta Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The waves of grief over the tragic death of Ray Liotta are pouring out of Hollywood. Deadline broke the news on May 26 that the 67-year-old Liotta died in the Dominican Republic while working on the film "Dangerous Waters." The touching tributes about the actor show how much people admire his work, which is arguably ironic as he didn't plan to be an actor. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Liotta said, "To be honest with you, I thought I'd be in construction." Acting might not have been in his plan, but it is one of the many reasons his peers loved him.
Liotta's "Goodfellas" co-star Lorraine Bracco reacted to his death on Instagram in a gutting post: "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray." Bracco wrote that everywhere she goes, people tell her that their favorite movie is "Goodfellas." As for when they ask about her favorite part? "My response has always been the same... Ray Liotta." Actor Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted: "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear." Fellow actor James Cann tweeted: "Not Ray."
Now Kevin Costner has weighed in, and his tribute to Liotta is absolutely heartbreaking.
Costner's poignant memory about Liotta in 'Field of Dreams'
Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray. pic.twitter.com/JQmk1PsuSK— Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 26, 2022
Kevin Costner shared a poignant tribute about Ray Liotta from "Field of Dreams," posting a clip from the movie between his character Ray Kinsella and Liotta's Shoeless Joe Jackson. He tweeted: "Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray." The batting practice scene between Shoeless Joe Jackson and Ray Kinsella was one of the highlights of the 1989 baseball epic, and Costner's reveal that his stunt was real is a special tribute to his friend.
For those who might not know, the "Yellowstone" star has been a lifelong baseball fan, and aspired to play in college. "The only thing I really loved was baseball, and I was at the end of the road athletically," he said in 2016 while attending an event at his alma mater, Cal State Fullerton, the Daily Titan reported. Unlike Costner, Liotta had zero baseball experience and worked with USC baseball coach Rod Dedeaux to prepare for "Field of Dreams." Liotta said he tried to hit left like Shoeless Joe so he could be "historically accurate" but couldn't make it work, returning to hitting right, according to the New York Post. But fans won't ever forget Liotta's Shoeless Joe says one of the film's best lines: "If you build it, he will come." Chills.