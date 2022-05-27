Kevin Costner's Tribute To Ray Liotta Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

The waves of grief over the tragic death of Ray Liotta are pouring out of Hollywood. Deadline broke the news on May 26 that the 67-year-old Liotta died in the Dominican Republic while working on the film "Dangerous Waters." The touching tributes about the actor show how much people admire his work, which is arguably ironic as he didn't plan to be an actor. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Liotta said, "To be honest with you, I thought I'd be in construction." Acting might not have been in his plan, but it is one of the many reasons his peers loved him.

Liotta's "Goodfellas" co-star Lorraine Bracco reacted to his death on Instagram in a gutting post: "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray." Bracco wrote that everywhere she goes, people tell her that their favorite movie is "Goodfellas." As for when they ask about her favorite part? "My response has always been the same... Ray Liotta." Actor Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted: "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear." Fellow actor James Cann tweeted: "Not Ray."

Now Kevin Costner has weighed in, and his tribute to Liotta is absolutely heartbreaking.