Goodfellas Star Lorraine Bracco Shares Her Heartbreaking Reaction To Ray Liotta's Death

There's no doubt that Ray Liotta was one of the most well-known names in Hollywood. Sadly, Liotta died on May 26, and people across the globe were shaken upon hearing the news. According to TMZ, Liotta was in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie "Dangerous Waters," when he died. According to IMDb, former "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane was also slated to star in the film with the late actor. TMZ revealed that the actor is thought to have died in his sleep, though no further details were available at the time. The outlet also shared that Liotta's fiance, Jacy Nittolo, was with Liotta when he died. How incredibly sad.

Before his death, Liotta enjoyed an incredible career in film, starring in one hit after the next. Some of the star's top credits include "Narc," "Revolver," and "Field of Dreams" However, there's no doubt that the 1990 film "Goodfellas" is his most famous. Liotta starred with many other big names like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco.

In September 2021, Liotta sat down for an interview with The Guardian, where he talked about his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams" and how much they meant to him. "If you got one movie that people remember, that's great. If you got two, that's fantastic," he told the outlet. Now, one of his most famous "Goodfellas" castmates is paying tribute to the late star, and it's enough to bring tears to anyone's eyes.