The Morbid Reason Why Prince Harry Believes He Was Born
Prince Harry has dropped a lot of bombs in his memoir "Spare." The title of his book came from a nickname that his father King Charles III gave him when he was born. "I was 20 the first time I heard the story of what Pa allegedly said to Mummy the day of my birth: 'Wonderful! Now you've given me an Heir and a Spare — my work is done.' A joke," he explained (via ABC News). Throughout his memoir, he detailed the sibling rivalry he had with Prince William. The Duke of Sussex recalled how his brother had the bigger, better room. "I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Prince Harry wrote.
In another part of the book, Prince Harry described the alleged physical altercation he had with Prince William and shared how they would "fight all the time like a lot of siblings" (via ET). During a particularly tense incident, Harry claimed Prince William grabbed him and knocked him to the floor. Upon getting up, his brother taunted him to fight back.
According to a source, Prince William is "furious" at Prince Harry for spilling scandalous details about the family, and one particular claim is sure to have the royal family in an uproar.
Prince Harry claims he was born to be an organ donor for Prince William
Prince Harry's book "Spare" provided lots of jaw-dropping details about his life with the royal family, and one allegation is pretty shocking. The second son to King Charles III and the late Princess Diana claims that he was born to provide spare organs for Prince William. "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy," later adding that he was there as a "spare part ... Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow" (via the New York Post).
The Duke of Sussex also revealed how his father and brother could never travel on a plane together in case of an accident. "[T]here must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out. But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared," he wrote.
Prior to the book's release, a source told the Mirror, "Since their interview with Oprah Winfrey tensions have been running very high as much of what they said has since been proven to be unreliable at best. There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write." The royal family has kept quiet on Prince Harry's book as of yet, but there is no doubt they are reeling from the many revelations in "Spare."