The Morbid Reason Why Prince Harry Believes He Was Born

Prince Harry has dropped a lot of bombs in his memoir "Spare." The title of his book came from a nickname that his father King Charles III gave him when he was born. "I was 20 the first time I heard the story of what Pa allegedly said to Mummy the day of my birth: 'Wonderful! Now you've given me an Heir and a Spare — my work is done.' A joke," he explained (via ABC News). Throughout his memoir, he detailed the sibling rivalry he had with Prince William. The Duke of Sussex recalled how his brother had the bigger, better room. "I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Prince Harry wrote.

In another part of the book, Prince Harry described the alleged physical altercation he had with Prince William and shared how they would "fight all the time like a lot of siblings" (via ET). During a particularly tense incident, Harry claimed Prince William grabbed him and knocked him to the floor. Upon getting up, his brother taunted him to fight back.

According to a source, Prince William is "furious" at Prince Harry for spilling scandalous details about the family, and one particular claim is sure to have the royal family in an uproar.