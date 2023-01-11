Teresa Guidice Argues No Comparison Between Her Past Conviction And Jen Shah's Crimes

Jen Shah pleaded guilty after being convicted of wire fraud. The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star lead a telemarketing scheme that targeted seniors. "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told NBC News. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed." The lawyer mentioned that she pleaded guilty because she felt that she disappointed her family.

On January 6, 2023, Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. The reality television star was also ordered to forfeit $6.5 million and pay $9.5 million in restitution, and "intends to repay every cent," according to a statement obtained by USA Today. She is expected to start her prison sentence on February 17.

The sentencing hasn't been easy on Shah. "Jen's been a complete wreck since the sentencing," a source told Life & Style. "She doesn't want to go to prison, and she still hasn't wrapped her head around it. She can't stop sobbing." The insider mentioned that her husband has been her support system. "She's a complete mess," the source added. Shah isn't the first "Real Housewives" star who had to spend some time in prison for fraud, as Teresa Giudice was sentenced to prison for a little over a year, but the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star doesn't want to be compared to Shah's situation.