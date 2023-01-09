Jen Shah's Real Housewives Future Doesn't Look Bright After Prison Sentencing

Jen Shah is going to be swapping the Bollie for pruno and glittering Versace designer duds for an orange prison jumpsuit. The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star has been a larger-than-life character ever since she first shimmered onto the show during its premiere in 2020. Fast forward three months and Shah was in the courtroom being charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud. People reports she was arrested along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, while Season 2 of "RHOSLC" was filming.

Of course, the whole thing went down on camera — the first attempted arrest, anyway — as Shah had just rushed off when the feds, ICE, and Homeland Security descended on the set. Shah's cast mates were quick to react. "Holy f***!" Whitney Rose exclaimed. "It was dev-a-stating," Heather Gay said. "[It was like] grand theft auto swarmed the party bus," she later claimed.

According to Access Hollywood, Shah had run an "alleged telemarketing scheme" that swindled "hundreds of people" out of their hard-earned money. Well, girlfriend's got to pay for those lashes and lips somehow! To the shock of everyone, Shah changed her legal strategy at the last minute, copping for a plea deal that allowed her to escape the money laundering charges. NBC News was at the courthouse when Shah's 6.5-year sentence was handed out. She also faces "5 years of supervised release" after she's served her time.

So, not surprisingly, Jen Shah's "Real Housewives" future doesn't look bright after prison.