Prince Harry Addresses Spare Memoir Backlash In First-Ever Late Night Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from the royal family shocked the world. When the separation was announced, the family's statement said, "The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family." But it seems that the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals has gotten worse over time, as Prince Harry and Meghan have continued to tell their side of the story.

In December 2022, the Sussexes released a Netflix docuseries called "Harry & Meghan," hoping to get viewers to understand the real reason why they left the royal family and patch things up, but it only made the family more angry. "[Prince William is] disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light," a source told Us Weekly. "Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards."

And with the recent publishing of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" — which is described as a book "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief" — it seems that the Duke of Sussex was prepared for the backlash against him.