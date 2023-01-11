The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Ben Masters

Actor Ben Masters sadly died on January 11 at the age of 75 after contracting COVID-19. According to Deadline, the soap opera star was diagnosed with dementia several years ago and tragically died as a result of the COVID-19 virus at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. Unfortunately, Masters joins the list of beloved soap opera actors who have died. The actor was most famous for his role as billionaire heir Julian Crane on the NBC soap opera, "Passions," which aired from 1999 to 2008, per IMDb. He remarkably appeared in over 770 episodes of the series.

Masters' former "Passions" costar, Eric Martsolf, shared his condolences for the actor by posting an unseen on-set photo of Masters in a tuxedo reading his final script. "I snapped this on the last tape day at Passions," Martsolf wrote on his Twitter. "He was all smiles, and I'll remember him as such. Thank you for your kindness, and rest in peace, Ben."