Shakira Doesn't Hold Back On Ex Gerard Pique In Viral Performance

Shakira is seemingly lashing out at her former partner, soccer star Gerard Piqué, with a scathing rap — and fans think she might be taking aim at his new girlfriend, too. Shakira and Pique announced they would be calling time on their 11-year romance in June 2022, saying in a joint statement (via Independent), "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for [our] privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The two never officially confirmed why they split, though there were cheating rumors aplenty when the Spanish site El Periodico claimed Piqué was no longer living at home after he'd reportedly been seeing another woman — who El Periodico also reported was supposedly a hostess. Though those reports were never confirmed, Shakira hasn't exactly shied away from suggesting she and the father of her two children may not be on the best terms post-split. Many fans believe her track, "Te Felicito," may have been about their split, with the Miami Herald breaking down what appeared to be some pretty telling lyrics about the end of a romance. And now she might just be doing it again.