Meghan Markle's Ex-Staff Reportedly Aren't Backing Down From Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle can't seem to catch a break from the press, but this time, the spotlight is on her former staff. When the "Suits" actor was a working royal, accusations against her caused a media frenzy.

In 2021, the Times of London (via Page Six) reported that the Duchess of Sussex would reprimand staff, leaving them in tears. According to the outlet, the bullying led two senior members of the Kensington Palace staff to quit their jobs. In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan's communications assistant, Jason Knauf, filed a complaint about these claims. The HR statement said, "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable." Knauf added, "She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y." As a result, the Palace decided to examine these claims, but not reveal the findings publicly.

According to People, improvements were then made for royal employees. Said changes included urging staff to come forward with concerns about any "inappropriate" behavior in the workplace. Despite these shifts, however, those who were reportedly bullied by Meghan are insistent that they were not treated kindly.