RHOA's Falynn Pina Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Falynn Pina (née Guobadia) only appeared on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but her time on the show has forever changed its landscape. While Pina and her ex-husband Simon Guobadia portrayed a happy front while on the show, they announced their divorce in April 2021, just one month before the season concluded, per People. Meanwhile, Pina's "RHOA" co-star Porsha Wlliams announced her engagement to Guobadia just one month after. Since Pina was introduced to "RHOA" as Williams' friend, viewers quickly ran to her defense, likening Williams to a backstabber, among other things. And though she has said otherwise, it's been widely speculated that the negative backlash is the real reason that Williams decided to leave "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

With no further ties to "RHOA," Pina didn't return either. Unfortunately Pina's drama was only beginning, as the next few months included accusations launched back and forth between the estranged spouses, including Guobadia's claim that Pina cheated on him and was pregnant with another man's baby, per Page Six. Ultimately, Pina was revealed to be pregnant; however, as time has passed, her life seems to have settled. She and Jaylan Banks, who she's been engaged to since October 2021, per E! News, had a baby girl and started a family YouTube channel, where they post trendy challenges with their growing family. Unfortunately, Pina just gave her fans a devastating life update.