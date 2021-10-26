Porsha Williams' Engagement Drama Is Messier Than We Originally Thought

As it turns out, Porsha Williams' engagement to Simon Guobadia is even messier than we thought. As fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" will recall, Porsha shocked the internet by announcing that she was engaged to Simon, Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband. "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote on Instagram in May. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest."

Shortly after, Simon posted a picture of the ring he proposed with. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," Simon wrote on Instagram. Those boxes were apparently a big deal, as the ring is estimated to have cost Simon a fortune. According to diamond expert Kimberly Abruzzo, it looks like it's a 12-carat VVS1 diamond ring. "This could've cost between $700K-$1M," Abruzzo told Nicki Swift.

As far as the wedding goes, Porsha said that they will have not one, not two, but three ceremonies. "[Simon's] African, so we're gonna have a native law custom ceremony, and a regular wedding, and then we're gonna have another wedding at one of the, you know, houses that are out of the country," she told Dish Nation in May. Unfortunately, fans won't get a glimpse of the wedding(s) on "RHOA," as Porsha won't be returning to the show. But that doesn't mean they won't get to watch it elsewhere. Recently, Bravo released the trailer for a new "RHOA" spinoff, "Porsha's Family Matters."