Porsha Williams' Engagement Drama Is Messier Than We Originally Thought
As it turns out, Porsha Williams' engagement to Simon Guobadia is even messier than we thought. As fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" will recall, Porsha shocked the internet by announcing that she was engaged to Simon, Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband. "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote on Instagram in May. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest."
Shortly after, Simon posted a picture of the ring he proposed with. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," Simon wrote on Instagram. Those boxes were apparently a big deal, as the ring is estimated to have cost Simon a fortune. According to diamond expert Kimberly Abruzzo, it looks like it's a 12-carat VVS1 diamond ring. "This could've cost between $700K-$1M," Abruzzo told Nicki Swift.
As far as the wedding goes, Porsha said that they will have not one, not two, but three ceremonies. "[Simon's] African, so we're gonna have a native law custom ceremony, and a regular wedding, and then we're gonna have another wedding at one of the, you know, houses that are out of the country," she told Dish Nation in May. Unfortunately, fans won't get a glimpse of the wedding(s) on "RHOA," as Porsha won't be returning to the show. But that doesn't mean they won't get to watch it elsewhere. Recently, Bravo released the trailer for a new "RHOA" spinoff, "Porsha's Family Matters."
Porsha Williams says 'the optics don't look great' in new Bravo trailer
When Porsha Williams announced that she would be leaving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," some speculated that she was getting her own show. Especially because Porsha hinted at a return to reality TV. "Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon," she wrote on Instagram in September. Now, just a few weeks later, Bravo has unveiled the first look at a new "RHOA" spinoff, titled "The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters."
Released on October 25, the trailer sees Porsha, her family, and fiancé Simon Guobadia on a trip, as well as her ex Dennis McKinley (and father of Porsha's daughter, PJ) dealing with the new relationship. In one particular scene, Porsha's family has questions about the new engagement. "I want to know why Simon's three previous marriages didn't work," one family member states. "How you engaged to a married man," Porsha's sister, Lauren, asks Dennis.
Porsha admits that the engagement looks messy, but she insists that it's not as bad as it seems. "The optics don't look great because people don't have all the facts," she says in a confessional scene. Still, some real messiness seems to be coming via Dennis who hints at still being close with Porsha. "Things are never really over with the baby mother," he says. Guess we'll have to tune in to find out what he really means! "Porsha's Family Matters" premieres on Sunday, November 28 on Bravo.