Is Porsha Williams Officially Leaving The Real Housewives Of Atlanta?
If you're a purveyor of memes on the internet, you most definitely have come across Miss Porsha Williams, honey! She is one of the cast members of the infamous "Real Housewives of Atlanta," and her iconic phrases, looks, and shady reads give the audience LIFE. You might remember when she humorously confronted and replied with "Who said that?" or believing that the underground railroad was an actual train system. Or, when she confronted her cast-mate Kenya Moore and had a memorable smackdown during a reunion special. There are so many iconic moments Porsha has given audiences across the globe for over 10 years, but there is speculation that her time as a sweet southern peach might be coming to an end.
In August 2021, Porsha cryptically posted on her Instagram Story (via Real Housewives Franchise), "You can literally feel when it's time to move into your life's next chapter," which had fans everywhere speculating.
One Instagrammer commented, "I think it's the right time for her to go. She has been trying to hide her life. Maybe she'll come back in a few seasons ready for a fresh start." Another one believes that "Porsha has been through tougher times than this on the show!! Don't let this be the reason you exit!! You are the show now, who or what would they talk about if you leave?"
With all this uncertainty in the air, is Porsha officially saying goodbye to "RHOATL?"
Porsha Williams is in the pursuit of her own journey
Porsha Williams is moving onto bigger and better things, honey! On September 30, she released an Instagram statement that next season, she is officially "not returning to the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' franchise."
"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," she wrote. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."
Porsha is now the second housewife to announce her departure from "RHOATL." She was introduced to the world in November 2012 as the married socialite of her ex-husband, football player Kordell Stewart, in Season 5 of "RHOATL." Years later, she got a divorce, lived her best sexy single life, had a child with her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, and ended up as one of the fan-favorites of "RHOATL." Her evolution in life will all be explained in her upcoming memoir, "The Pursuit of Porsha," which will be released on November 16, per her Instagram statement.
While fans may be sad that they'll no longer see her dazzling smile bright on their TV screens, Andy Cohen believes this is only temporary. "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, i'm gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye," Cohen said in Porsha's IG comments.