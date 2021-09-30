Is Porsha Williams Officially Leaving The Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

If you're a purveyor of memes on the internet, you most definitely have come across Miss Porsha Williams, honey! She is one of the cast members of the infamous "Real Housewives of Atlanta," and her iconic phrases, looks, and shady reads give the audience LIFE. You might remember when she humorously confronted and replied with "Who said that?" or believing that the underground railroad was an actual train system. Or, when she confronted her cast-mate Kenya Moore and had a memorable smackdown during a reunion special. There are so many iconic moments Porsha has given audiences across the globe for over 10 years, but there is speculation that her time as a sweet southern peach might be coming to an end.

In August 2021, Porsha cryptically posted on her Instagram Story (via Real Housewives Franchise), "You can literally feel when it's time to move into your life's next chapter," which had fans everywhere speculating.

One Instagrammer commented, "I think it's the right time for her to go. She has been trying to hide her life. Maybe she'll come back in a few seasons ready for a fresh start." Another one believes that "Porsha has been through tougher times than this on the show!! Don't let this be the reason you exit!! You are the show now, who or what would they talk about if you leave?"

With all this uncertainty in the air, is Porsha officially saying goodbye to "RHOATL?"