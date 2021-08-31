This Real Housewives Of Atlanta Cast Member Is Headed To DWTS

As reported by Radar, filming for Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has been pushed back to October due to some major cast shakeups, likely due to the fact that Season 13 had some of the lowest ratings in "RHOA" history. "The ratings weren't the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers," a source told theJasmineBRAND in May.

For example, the Season 13 premiere had 489,000 fewer viewers than the previous season, per ScreenRant. But, though the Season 14 cast has yet to be confirmed, there are a few housewives we can definitely expect to see. On August 26, Kandi Burruss told Access Hollywood that she will be on Season 14 of "RHOA," after contemplating if she would be returning or not. Although she couldn't reveal who else is on the cast, she said there will be "a lot of surprises."

According to a "RHOA" fan page, the Season 14 cast will also see the return of Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, and Kenya Moore. At this time, it looks like Cynthia Bailey and Latoya Ali won't be joining the rest of the ladies for Season 14. One particular "RHOA" veteran, however, will also be busy preparing for her "Dancing With the Stars" debut. Read more below.