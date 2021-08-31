This Real Housewives Of Atlanta Cast Member Is Headed To DWTS
As reported by Radar, filming for Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has been pushed back to October due to some major cast shakeups, likely due to the fact that Season 13 had some of the lowest ratings in "RHOA" history. "The ratings weren't the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers," a source told theJasmineBRAND in May.
For example, the Season 13 premiere had 489,000 fewer viewers than the previous season, per ScreenRant. But, though the Season 14 cast has yet to be confirmed, there are a few housewives we can definitely expect to see. On August 26, Kandi Burruss told Access Hollywood that she will be on Season 14 of "RHOA," after contemplating if she would be returning or not. Although she couldn't reveal who else is on the cast, she said there will be "a lot of surprises."
According to a "RHOA" fan page, the Season 14 cast will also see the return of Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, and Kenya Moore. At this time, it looks like Cynthia Bailey and Latoya Ali won't be joining the rest of the ladies for Season 14. One particular "RHOA" veteran, however, will also be busy preparing for her "Dancing With the Stars" debut. Read more below.
Kenya Moore will be dancing on Season 30 of 'DWTS'
According to TMZ's production sources, Kenya Moore will be dancing her way onto Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars." The "RHOA" star will be joining singer JoJo Siwa and Team USA athlete Suni Lee, who have both been confirmed to be dancing in the upcoming season. Siwa, in particular, will be the first person to have a same-sex dance partner in the history of "DWTS."
The entire Season 30 has not been confirmed yet, but Cosmopolitan has recently speculated that it might include celebrities like Chris Harrison, Fran Drescher, Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, LeAnn Rimes, and UFC fighter Kamaru Usman. Another Bravo housewife is rumored to be dancing this season — and it's none other than Luann de Lesseps from "The Real Housewives of New York City."
Kenya has yet to comment on her upcoming "DWTS" debut, but we're sure she will be taking notes from past cast mates-turned-dancers such as NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Housewives from other franchises to have made their way on "DWTS" in the past include Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Vanderpump. We can't wait to check out Kenya's moves!