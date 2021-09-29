The Reason Kenya Moore Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Bravo

Though filming for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" hasn't started yet, it looks like Season 14 will see major cast shake-ups. Per All About The Tea, Bravo has pushed back filming to October in order to recruit new additions to the cast ... which means a few housewives won't be returning, including some veterans. "RHOA" star Cynthia Bailey, for example, has confirmed that she won't be returning.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cynthia wrote on Instagram on September 27. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures," she continued. Cynthia's friend Kenya Moore, meanwhile, has yet to reveal if she would be coming back for Season 14.

"We'll see," Kenya told Entertainment Tonight on September 8 when asked if she would be filming in October. However, she did confirm that the cast will look a bit different. "[There will be] some new faces ... and some old faces not there," she said. Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, who's married to former NFL player Aaron Ross, could be among those fresh faces. According to a source close to LoveBScott, Richards-Ross is set to join the new season, replacing Porsha Williams, who reportedly won't be returning due to "the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband [Simon Guobadia]." And according to recent reports, Kenya's peach may be in jeopardy, too. Scroll on to find out why.