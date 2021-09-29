The Reason Kenya Moore Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Bravo
Though filming for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" hasn't started yet, it looks like Season 14 will see major cast shake-ups. Per All About The Tea, Bravo has pushed back filming to October in order to recruit new additions to the cast ... which means a few housewives won't be returning, including some veterans. "RHOA" star Cynthia Bailey, for example, has confirmed that she won't be returning.
"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cynthia wrote on Instagram on September 27. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures," she continued. Cynthia's friend Kenya Moore, meanwhile, has yet to reveal if she would be coming back for Season 14.
"We'll see," Kenya told Entertainment Tonight on September 8 when asked if she would be filming in October. However, she did confirm that the cast will look a bit different. "[There will be] some new faces ... and some old faces not there," she said. Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, who's married to former NFL player Aaron Ross, could be among those fresh faces. According to a source close to LoveBScott, Richards-Ross is set to join the new season, replacing Porsha Williams, who reportedly won't be returning due to "the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband [Simon Guobadia]." And according to recent reports, Kenya's peach may be in jeopardy, too. Scroll on to find out why.
Bravo reportedly isn't happy with Kenya's 'DWTS' gig
In early September, Kenya Moore revealed that she would be joining Season 30 of "Dancing With The Stars" on Instagram. "Yaaaayyyyyy! So excited to join the cast of @dancingabc," the reality star wrote in the caption. "This has been a dream of mine for over 20 years! This is for you @thebrooklyndaly and my late grandmother Doris who introduced me to dancing through a community center in Detroit!"
Kenya made her "DWTS" debut on September 20, where she danced to Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More" alongside dance partner Brandon Armstrong. So far, the Detroit native has advanced to the next rounds and looks like she could be some fierce competition. "You did that!!!!! #detroitallday," comic Loni Love wrote under Kenya's clip from Week 2. Though fans seem to be excited about Kenya's "DWTS" gig, Bravo reportedly isn't.
According to sources close to TMZ, Bravo sent out an ultimatum, asking Kenya to choose between "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "DWTS." Kenya reportedly ran her dancing gig by True Entertainment, the production company behind "RHOA," which didn't see any issue. It's also worth noting that Kenya isn't the first Atlanta star to appear on "DWTS," as Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes both participated in the show. According to the same report, Kenya and Bravo agreed not to let "DWTS" crossover into "RHOA." So, once she's done with the dancing competition, Kenya is expected to start filming for Bravo.