Florence Pugh Doesn't Hold Back Against Critics Of Her Relationship With Zach Braff

Months after their breakup, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are still addressing fan backlash over their relationship. The two actors started dating sometime after Pugh starred in Braff's 2019 short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There," with the two soon spotted holding hands in New York that April. Things got chaotic, however, when they went Instagram official in April 2020, with Pugh posting a birthday message to Braff. Her comments, flooded with hateful and disapproving messages about their 21-year age gap, compelled Pugh to clap back in a follow-up Instagram video. "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love," she told viewers at the time.

When Pugh confirmed the duo's split in August 2022, she told Harper's Bazaar that they had been separated since earlier that year. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh explained. Understandably, Pugh mused that the former couple didn't need "millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together."

Remaining quite friendly with her ex, Pugh recently reflected on why the public was so (negatively) obsessed with her former relationship.