Chelsea Handler Wouldn't Mind Trevor Noah's Former Spot On The Daily Show

It doesn't appear that Jon Stewart is about to make a return to "The Daily Show," meaning there's still an open seat to fill since Trevor Noah decided to quit hosting the show. Noah is going to be a hard act to follow for whoever comes next, but Chelsea Handler has suggested that she'd be up for the challenge.

A permanent successor to Noah and Stewart has not yet been decided (that we know of), but in the meantime, "The Daily Show" is pulling a "Jeopardy!" and bringing on a slew of guest hosts, according to Salon. The lineup of temporary hosts is stacked with A-lister names, and it's a good bet that the next full-timer could be among them. The list includes Al Franken, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and yes, Chelsea Handler.

Any one of them has the makings of a great host for "The Daily Show," but Handler has her own thoughts on who should be the next permanent host.