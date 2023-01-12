Chelsea Handler Wouldn't Mind Trevor Noah's Former Spot On The Daily Show
It doesn't appear that Jon Stewart is about to make a return to "The Daily Show," meaning there's still an open seat to fill since Trevor Noah decided to quit hosting the show. Noah is going to be a hard act to follow for whoever comes next, but Chelsea Handler has suggested that she'd be up for the challenge.
A permanent successor to Noah and Stewart has not yet been decided (that we know of), but in the meantime, "The Daily Show" is pulling a "Jeopardy!" and bringing on a slew of guest hosts, according to Salon. The lineup of temporary hosts is stacked with A-lister names, and it's a good bet that the next full-timer could be among them. The list includes Al Franken, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and yes, Chelsea Handler.
Any one of them has the makings of a great host for "The Daily Show," but Handler has her own thoughts on who should be the next permanent host.
Chelsea Handler believes a woman should host The Daily Show
.@ChelseaHandler tells us she's "open" to discussions about becoming the permanent host of #TheDailyShow ahead of her upcoming guest-hosting stint: "We need a woman hosting a male talk show."— The View (@TheView) January 12, 2023
"We need women representing women." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Cchu8X9rh2
Chelsea Handler is already slated to take a turn guest-hosting "The Daily Show," and she told the cohosts on "The View," she's open to making it a full-time gig. After promising to fill her hosting stint with content about Elon Musk, George Santos, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert, the longtime late-night personality said, "I'm open to talking about doing the job permanently, depending on what the logistics and what the relationship is like. I'm going to go in and host it for a week and then we'll see how that goes."
But even if it's not Handler herself, she thinks it's time to see a woman behind "The Daily Show" desk. "We need a woman hosting a male talk show," Handler said, to great applause. "It's enough already. Like enough time has transpired. There's a dearth of women in that position and it's just too much." She acknowledged that "men are doing a great job in late night representing us, but they're not women. We need women representing women."
Of course, Handler is best known as a comedian, but she's no stranger to getting political. In fact, in 2017, per the New York Times, she quit her talk show "Chelsea" in order to focus on political activism full-time. Now, maybe she'll get the opportunity to do both.