How Lisa Marie Presley's Famous VMAs Kiss With Michael Jackson Really Made Her Feel

The late Lisa Marie Presley – the only child of Elvis Presley — faced severe scrutiny after her short-lived marriage to Michael Jackson. Once the most famous musician on the planet, Jackson's legacy had been tarnished by accusations of child abuse, his rumored obsession with plastic surgery (per The Sydney Morning Herald), skin bleaching, and an intense focus on his rumored eccentricities. So, from the moment Presley announced their marriage in a public statement (per People), the public and media viewed their relationship through a cynical lens.

According to Us Weekly, Presley's divorce from her first husband, Danny Keough, had been finalized less than one month before Presley married Jackson. Jackson was also fresh off of his first round of abuse allegations. Simply put, many believed that their Hollywood relationship was fake and that it was possibly an attempt to pump Jackson's life with some positive press. In any case, Presley and Jackson proudly flaunted their relationship over the next year. For instance, Jackson featured Presley in his video for "You Are Not Alone." They also participated in a highly-publicized joint interview sharing details about their relationship.

However, their most famous interaction — a kiss at the VMAs — was one that Presley would never forget.