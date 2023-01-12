Leah Remini Sets The Record Straight With Her Thoughts On Lisa Marie's Death

Among those in Hollywood mourning the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, actor Leah Remini's reaction to the sad news certainly stands out.

Presley and Remini were once close friends and shared a connection to the Church of Scientology. As Page Six detailed, the two stars fell out after their respective departures from Scientology, as Presley felt Remini had ulterior motives in her quest to expose the church with her "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" documentary. "Leah tried to convince Lisa to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down," an unnamed insider told the outlet in 2017, noting the ruckus Remini's campaign against Scientology caused in Presley's personal life. "She felt she was being manipulated ... Lisa Marie freaked out and wants nothing to do with Leah." It seemed there was no going back between the former besties.

After the news broke on January 12 that Presley had died after being admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest, per TMZ, fans flocked to social media to offer their condolences. As Hollywood stars posted their tributes, Remini chimed in, seemingly clearing the air after their feud.