Leah Remini Sets The Record Straight With Her Thoughts On Lisa Marie's Death
Among those in Hollywood mourning the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, actor Leah Remini's reaction to the sad news certainly stands out.
Presley and Remini were once close friends and shared a connection to the Church of Scientology. As Page Six detailed, the two stars fell out after their respective departures from Scientology, as Presley felt Remini had ulterior motives in her quest to expose the church with her "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" documentary. "Leah tried to convince Lisa to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down," an unnamed insider told the outlet in 2017, noting the ruckus Remini's campaign against Scientology caused in Presley's personal life. "She felt she was being manipulated ... Lisa Marie freaked out and wants nothing to do with Leah." It seemed there was no going back between the former besties.
After the news broke on January 12 that Presley had died after being admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest, per TMZ, fans flocked to social media to offer their condolences. As Hollywood stars posted their tributes, Remini chimed in, seemingly clearing the air after their feud.
Leah Remini shares her sadness over Lisa Marie Presley's death
Despite their history, Leah Remini voiced a heartfelt reaction to her former friend Lisa Marie Presley's death. "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," Remini penned on Twitter, also hinting at the late star's known struggles. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now."
Remini's line was a reference to Lisa Marie's famous father Elvis Presley, and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, as reported by TMZ. After Keough's death, Lisa Marie carried great pain with her, as she voiced on Instagram two years after her son's tragic death she would "forever be mourning" her loss. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she shared.
Whatever may have happened between them, Remini seemed to have kept a soft spot for Lisa Marie, the devastating tragedies she went through, and her family. "Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers," Remini tweeted.