Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Had The Most Impressive Hollywood Comeback - Exclusive Survey
Don't call it a comeback! Only, in this case, do, because we're taking a look at some of the most famous comebacks in Hollywood history — as chosen by you!
As we know, Hollywood isn't for the faint-hearted. More stars than we can even name here have been on the highest of highs when it comes to their careers, only to go down in flames in a fireball of cancellation, unexpected drama, or a series of flops. But while many can be outlawed from Hollywood with good reason with no chance of ever making a comeback (we're looking at you, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, and Bill Cosby) there are others who may have made more of an accidental misstep before managing to return to the former glory we originally knew and loved for them.
But who are these famous faces who managed to make the most impressive comebacks in Hollywood history? Well, we asked you, our loyal Nicki Swift readers, that very question.
Robert Downey Jr.'s rise, fall, and rise again has fans captivated
It's a landslide! Nicki Swift readers certainly know who they think made the best Hollywood comeback, as it was a total triumph for Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. The actor nabbed an impressive 41.01% of the votes, proving he's moved on from his checkered past being arrested on various drug charges (via Daily Mail).
Coming in a distant second is Matthew McConaughey, who was chosen by 13.78% of those we asked. The star has been up and down in Hollywood over the years, sometimes leaving years between projects. In third place? That's Winona Ryder, who 12.61% of respondents chose as their best Hollywood comeback. As you'll likely remember, Ryder was arrested for shoplifting in 2001 and then took a break from her career (via The Guardian).
A close fourth place? That honor goes to Keanu Reeves at 12.27%, seeing as he went through a bit of a flop era before returning with a vengeance via the "John Wick" movies. Joaquin Phoenix came next, earning 9.75% of the votes and proving everyone's pretty much forgotten when he announced he was quitting acting to pursue a rap career. Yes, that really happened. Last but not least is Britney Spears, who was chosen by 10.59% of those we asked. Spears' struggles have been well documented over the years, but there's no denying going from her public head shaving to selling out arenas across the globe is an epic and admirable comeback.