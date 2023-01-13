Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Had The Most Impressive Hollywood Comeback - Exclusive Survey

Don't call it a comeback! Only, in this case, do, because we're taking a look at some of the most famous comebacks in Hollywood history — as chosen by you!

As we know, Hollywood isn't for the faint-hearted. More stars than we can even name here have been on the highest of highs when it comes to their careers, only to go down in flames in a fireball of cancellation, unexpected drama, or a series of flops. But while many can be outlawed from Hollywood with good reason with no chance of ever making a comeback (we're looking at you, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, and Bill Cosby) there are others who may have made more of an accidental misstep before managing to return to the former glory we originally knew and loved for them.

But who are these famous faces who managed to make the most impressive comebacks in Hollywood history? Well, we asked you, our loyal Nicki Swift readers, that very question.