Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days

Lisa Marie Presley died tragically on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her California home, per Page Six. Elvis' only child was rushed to hospital, but the outlet reports her heart stopped several more times in the hours that followed. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed later that day, according to People, that she didn't make it. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she revealed.

As many fans know, Lisa Marie did not have an easy life. After losing her father when she was just nine, she suffered numerous tragedies, including several tumultuous marriages (and divorces), a battle with addiction, a rocky relationship with her mother, and the loss of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide.

Despite it all, Lisa Marie tried to push forward, telling People in 2022 that she had to stay strong for her three daughters. "I keep going for my girls," she shared. The release of "Elvis" also appeared to lift her spirits, as she gushed on Instagram, "You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever." In fact, her final public appearance was to celebrate the film. Here's everything we know about Lisa Marie Presley's final days.