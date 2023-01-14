Rita Wilson Fondly Looks Back On Her Bonding Experience With Lisa Marie Presley

The world was shocked by the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, especially so soon after she appeared at the Golden Globes. The news was greeted with outpourings of love and sadness all over the world, including some particularly poignant messages from those who knew her. Rita Wilson may not have known Presley for very long, but her heartfelt tribute to the singer proves what an impact she made.

Presley died at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest on January 12, per CNN, though further details are not known at this time. Through a representative, the family provided a statement: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Wilson and husband Tom Hanks got to know Lisa Marie while promoting the "Elvis" biopic, she wrote on Instagram. "Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie." But that's not all she had to say.