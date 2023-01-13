Lisa Marie Presley's Final Resting Place Will Make You Emotional

Lisa Marie Presley was in the public eye from the start. The only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's life was frequently in the spotlight. So her sudden death after a cardiac event on January 12, 2023 shocked her and her father's fans all over the world. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley revealed in a statement Thursday evening (via the Associated Press). "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known."

Known around the world for her last name drenched in musical history as well as her own career in the industry, Lisa Marie was a daddy's girl through and through. She told "Good Morning America" in 2007 how her late father would wake her up in the middle of the night to sing with him. She went on to tell the outlet that her childhood home at Graceland, though very public, is a comfort to her because not many other people have a time "capsule" of their lives in that way. Lisa Marie spent much of her life preserving her father's legacy, as well as building her own. Given what we know about the singer, where she chose to be buried after her life ended is only fitting.