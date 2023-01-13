What We Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Children

As Hollywood mourns the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, fans around the world continue to send their thoughts and prayers to her family and, more specifically, her kids. The famous singer first became a mother in May 1989 when she welcomed daughter Riley Keough with then-husband Danny Keough, whom she married in 1988, per People. Three years after becoming first-time parents, the couple welcomed their second child, son Benjamin Keough. However, Presley's marriage to Danny ended in 1994.

After her first divorce, Presley would go on to have two high-profile but short-lived marriages — one with pop star Michael Jackson and another with actor Nicholas Cage. Neither marriage resulted in children, though. Then in 2006, Presley got married to musician Michael Lockwood. In 2008, two years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, as reported by Page Six. The couple ultimately split in 2016, but Presley remained dedicated to all four of her children.

A proud mother through and through, Presley was left devastated in 2020 following the death of her only son Benjamin by suicide. Despite the tragic loss, she stayed strong and was a doting mom to her daughters until the very end. From their careers in entertainment to the unbreakable bonds they shared with their mother, here's everything we know about Lisa Marie's children.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.