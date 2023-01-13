Why Lisa Marie Presley Was Never The Same After Her Son's Tragic Death

The following article makes mention of suicide.

The world is in mourning over the tragic death of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, but the late singer-songwriter had already been in mourning of her own for quite some time.

Back in 2020, the world was left stunned when news broke that Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, had died. Per E! News, two days after his passing was confirmed, officials revealed that he had died by suicide. In a statement made to the outlet, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie revealed that she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated." The spokesperson added that her remaining children — eldest daughter Riley Keough and then 11-year-old twin girls Finley and Harper Lockwood — were her motivation to try and hold everything together amidst the tragedy.

However, it's completely understandable that Lisa Marie would continue to be devastated by the loss of her child for the remainder of her life. In fact, when her late father's biopic, "Elvis," was released last year, she took to Instagram to share that she wished Benjamin had been able to see the film himself. "It breaks my heart ... he would have absolutely loved it," she mused.

In the very same post, she revealed a heartbreaking reminder that she never fully recovered from the loss and probably never would. "I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she wrote.