Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Takes On A Whole New Meaning After Her Death

Fans are still reeling from the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of legendary rockstar Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley. On January 12, TMZ reported that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, which no one saw coming as she was in attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes Award ceremony only days before.

On the same night, Priscilla confirmed that her daughter had died. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she told People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Fans took no time to rush to Lisa Marie's socials to wish her peace. "A part of America has died with you tonight," one fan wrote. "Rest in Peace you beautiful human, you're with your loved ones you missed so dearly now," penned another. Some fans also pointed out that she may already be together with Elvis, as well as her late son, Benjamin Keough. "Sending your family and loved ones so much love. I know you are all together," a fan commented. Heartbreakingly, fans' condolences came under Lisa Marie's last-ever Instagram post, which was all about her son.