Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Takes On A Whole New Meaning After Her Death
Fans are still reeling from the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of legendary rockstar Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley. On January 12, TMZ reported that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, which no one saw coming as she was in attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes Award ceremony only days before.
On the same night, Priscilla confirmed that her daughter had died. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she told People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Fans took no time to rush to Lisa Marie's socials to wish her peace. "A part of America has died with you tonight," one fan wrote. "Rest in Peace you beautiful human, you're with your loved ones you missed so dearly now," penned another. Some fans also pointed out that she may already be together with Elvis, as well as her late son, Benjamin Keough. "Sending your family and loved ones so much love. I know you are all together," a fan commented. Heartbreakingly, fans' condolences came under Lisa Marie's last-ever Instagram post, which was all about her son.
Lisa Marie Presley was still mourning the death of her son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley's last Instagram post was a screengrab of the essay she wrote for People about mourning the death of her son, Benjamin Keough. In 2020, Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. At the time, a representative for Lisa Marie told CNN that she was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley." The rep noted how much Lisa Marie "adored that boy" and that she considered him as "the love of her life."
It wasn't until two years later that Lisa Marie discussed her son's death at length. In her emotional essay, she wrote that losing Keough was her "worst nightmare," and while it's been years since he died, she shared that "grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss ... Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone."
In an attempt to help more people who were also grieving, she shared the post on her Instagram page on National Grief Awareness Day in 2022. "I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way," she said. Fans took no time to share their appreciation, with wife of late singer Chris Cornell, Vicky Cornell saying, "Everything you write hits home- for those of us who have faced tragic loss and a pain."
Lisa Marie Presley blamed herself for her son's death
After Benjamin Keough's death, his friend, musician Brandon Howard told People that Keough "struggled with depression" and that he had a tough time living up to the Presley legacy. "That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," Howard explained. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image ... It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor."
In her essay for the same outlet, Lisa Marie Presley admitted that she couldn't help but place the blame on herself for losing her son. "I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else," she wrote. Lisa Marie understandably stepped away from the spotlight after Keough's death, and when she emerged on Instagram in 2022 to help promote the "Elvis" film, she confessed that she was still "navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."
Still, Lisa Marie found comfort in the fact that she and Keough were forever connected as symbolized by the matching tattoos they got. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It's a Celtic eternity knot," she wrote in a July 2022 post. "We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."