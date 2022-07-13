How Lisa Marie Presley Honored Her Late Son Years After His Death

This article includes references to mental health issues and suicide.

In July 2020, Lisa Marie Presley suffered a tragic loss when her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, Lisa's manager told TMZ at the time. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Benjamin was 27 years old.

Among those mourning Benjamin was also his grandmother Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of late rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley. She shared a statement on Facebook that read in part, "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul." Priscilla further revealed that she was keeping other heartbroken loved ones in her thoughts, including Benjamin's father, Danny Keough; his older sister, actor Riley Keough; and his younger twin sisters, Finley and Harper, whose father is Lisa Marie's fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

A year after Benjamin's suicide, an insider gave The Sun an update on Lisa Marie's emotional state. "Ben was her whole world and she's struggling to see sense in what has happened, it's going to be a long time before she feels any better," the source said. Lisa Marie revealed just how strong her bond with Benjamin was on the two-year anniversary of his death by sharing a sweet tribute to her son on social media.