Why Lisa Marie Presley Felt Like She Failed Ex-Husband Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley had difficulties with substance use herself, as both her famous father and ex-husband did. Her addiction to cocaine, alcohol, and opioids became a focus of her lengthy and complicated divorce from musician Michael Lockwood, per The Daily Mail.

Presley spoke openly about her addiction to opioids in the foreword for the 2019 book "The United States of Opioids" by Harry Nelson. "You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," she wrote, via Yahoo. She was prescribed the highly addictive pills following the 2008 birth of her twin daughters, Harper and Finley. "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them," she stated.

She described her recovery process as "a difficult path to overcome this dependence and to put my life back together." She encouraged an end to the epidemic through openness and honesty. "It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us ... That starts with sharing our stories." Presley also spoke about her recovery with Today (via Entertainment Tonight). "I really did come a long way," she said. Though Presley admitted she had a long list of faults, she revealed that "it's what you do with it after you learn" that matters. "And then you try to help others with it," she added.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).